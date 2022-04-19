MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A former Mayfield Middle School teacher is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday.

New sex charges filed against Mayfield teacher, Daniel Carlson (Courtesy of Highland Heights police)

Daniel Carlson, 36, pleaded guilty to 14 counts for sex crimes involving at least eight victims.

Investigators say from September 2019 to June 2021, Carlson used fake profiles on social media to solicit children, including some students, for sexual photos and videos.

Prosecutors say he paid some children thousands of dollars and then blackmailed them to keep sending explicit content.

Prosecutors also say he offered some kids money for sex but don’t believe any meetings ever took place.

He was arrested in July 2021, shortly after he resigned.

He was a middle school math teacher and a high school girls’ track coach.

Carlson will be sentenced on the following charges:

Two Counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor

Two Counts of Compelling Prostitution

Two Counts of Extortion

Three Counts of Attempted Illegal Use of Minor In Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance

Three Counts of Importuning

One Count of Attempted of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor

One Count of Tampering With Evidence

Investigators say the victims were 14 to 17 years old.

His sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.