MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A former Mayfield Middle School teacher is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday.
Daniel Carlson, 36, pleaded guilty to 14 counts for sex crimes involving at least eight victims.
Investigators say from September 2019 to June 2021, Carlson used fake profiles on social media to solicit children, including some students, for sexual photos and videos.
Prosecutors say he paid some children thousands of dollars and then blackmailed them to keep sending explicit content.
Prosecutors also say he offered some kids money for sex but don’t believe any meetings ever took place.
He was arrested in July 2021, shortly after he resigned.
He was a middle school math teacher and a high school girls’ track coach.
Carlson will be sentenced on the following charges:
- Two Counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor
- Two Counts of Compelling Prostitution
- Two Counts of Extortion
- Three Counts of Attempted Illegal Use of Minor In Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance
- Three Counts of Importuning
- One Count of Attempted of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor
- One Count of Tampering With Evidence
Investigators say the victims were 14 to 17 years old.
His sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.