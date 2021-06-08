Former Mayfield Middle School teacher arrested, charged after allegedly soliciting inappropriate material from girls

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Highland Heights police have reportedly arrested and charged a former Mayfield Middle School teacher after he allegedly solicited inappropriate images and messages from high school girls.

Daniel Carlson, who was also a high school girls track coach in the Mayfield City Schools district, reportedly resigned from his position this month after a female student reported these allegations on May 29, the district said.

At that point, the district said they notified police who began to investigate.

“Based on the information I have received, this incident will likely involve multiple female Mayfield students, has occurred over several months and was limited to internet activity,” Superintendent Keith Kelly said in a statement sent to district parents, employees and community members.

Carlson is awaiting arraignment and a bond hearing, the police reported, and he is currently being held at the police department building. He is officially charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and police said they believe there is no longer a safety risk to students or community members.

Find the school district’s full statement below: