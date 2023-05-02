CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Heights community is mourning the death of a former U.S. marine, who was killed in Ukraine on April 19 while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces during a battle with Russian troops.

John Lentz, pastor of Forest Hill Church in Cleveland Heights, said the family of Cooper Turner “Harris” Andrews was notified by U.S. officials that the former marine was killed during a battle for a crucial road to Bakhmut. Pastor Lentz said he was told that Andrews was part of a group that tried to evacuate injured refugees and troops trapped behind Russian lines, when he was hit by mortar fire.

Andrews attended Cleveland Heights High School, and served in the Marine Corps from 2017 to 2022.

Lentz said before Andrews departed for Ukraine last year, the former marine told him that he felt he had a calling to defend the Ukrainian people, and he joined a group of freedom fighters in the Foreign Legion in Ukraine. His family said he later became part of an activist group called the Resistance Committee.

Andrews’ family is waiting to hear from the U.S. government on whether his remains behind Russian lines can be recovered and returned to the U.S.

Lentz said a memorial service for Andrews will be held in Cleveland Heights, but the details have not yet been confirmed.