LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Former Lorain police chief Cel Rivera has died.

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley released a statement on his passing.

“The City of Lorain is saddened by the loss of Chief Cel Rivera. He was a gentle man who exemplified what it means to be Lorain Proud. I worked with Chief Rivera during my legal career and always found him to be fair while striving to uphold the law. He not only served our community as a police officer but also gave back so much of himself in trying to help the community and our youth. Chief Cel Rivera will be missed but his legacy will never be forgotten.” Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley

Rivera retired in 2019 at the age of 69. He had been chief since 1994.

There is no word on his cause of death or funeral arrangements.