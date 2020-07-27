Former Kent State football player killed in Fairfield County shooting

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Fairfield County sheriff is investigating a shooting that killed 27-year-old Devante’ Marquise Strickland.

Strickland is a former Kent State football player.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in Amanda Township.

Deputies heard gunshots in the 6800 block of Crumley Rd. SW around 12:30 a.m., according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found two people who had been shot, according to the sheriff.

Strickland was one of those victims.

He died at the hospital.

Strickland played for the Kent State Golden Flashes starting in 2011.

In a Facebook post, Kent State mourned his passing.

“We are extremely saddened to learn about Devante’s passing. He was an outstanding young man, athlete and leader. He always voiced his desire to help others both on and off the field. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family during this time.”

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information to give them a call at (740)652-7911.

