Former instructor at Cleveland School of the Arts accused of sexual battery

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who was an instructor at the Cleveland School of the Arts has been charged with sexual battery.

According to an arrest warrant for Terence Greene, an alleged victim says Greene performed a sex act on him in a dressing room in 2008.

The arrest warrant says the “victim stated after the incident Terence Greene told him not to tell anyone about the incident and to keep it between them.” The arrest warrant also states “multiple victims have come forward with extremely similar incidents that happened to them.”

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District says Greene was never an employee at CMSD. He was an outside contractor with Cleveland School of the Arts nearly 20 years ago, who was contracted before the school transitioned to certified teachers licensed by the Ohio Department of Education.

The school district says when an allegation surfaced against Greene in 2014, the district terminated his contract and told police about the allegation.

CMSD says it is aware that individuals continue to come forward with allegations. The district has provided that information to authorities to help in the investigation.

