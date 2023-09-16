PHILADELPHIA (WJW) — Former Cleveland Indians Manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke during a medical procedure according to the Philadelphia Phillies where Manuel has been a team advisor.

“The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” said the Phillies.

Manuel was the Manager for the then Indians for part of three seasons that included an American League Central title in 2001.

The Phillies posted a statement about Charlie Manuel here.

Manuel was the Phillies all-time winningest manager.

In an announcement late Saturday afternoon, the team said Manuel, 79, received immediate medical attention and a blood clot was removed.