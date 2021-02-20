Former Hudson High School teacher pleads guilty to sex-related charges

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A former Hudson High School teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges on Friday.

According to the Portage County Court of Common Pleas, Heidi Hallstein entered a written plea of guilty for gross sexual imposition and attempted unlawful conduct with a minor. She was subsequently convicted.

The 57-year-old was arrested and charged last August after investigators said she engaged in sexual conduct with a student who was a minor back in 2017.

The court has not yet scheduled a sentencing date for Hallstein.