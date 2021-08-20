Former fraternity member becomes 9th person indicted in hazing death of Stone Foltz

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Another former fraternity member at Bowling Green State University has been indicted in the death of a pledge during an alleged hazing ritual.

Stone Foltz

A grand jury indicted a 22-year-old former student Wednesday on charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

His attorney declined to comment.

Eight current or former members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Bowling Green now have been indicted on criminal charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to hazing in the death of Stone Foltz of Delaware, Ohio.

The 20-year-old was found unconscious by a roommate after a party in March and died three days later.