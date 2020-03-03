Former foster parent facing charges involving three children

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – A 55-year-old former foster parent has been indicted on several charges including endangering children.

Christopher Wolf, of Westview Avenue in Ashland, was indicted by an Ashland County grand jury.

He has entered not guilty pleas.

Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell explained Wolf was the foster parent of the alleged victims.

One count alleges Wolf encouraged two different underage boys to be “ involved in a performance that was obscene, or involved in a sexually-oriented or a nudity-oriented matter.”

The incidents were alleged to have occurred during June 30, 2018 and December 18, 2018 at Wolf’s residence.

Wolf is no longer serving as a foster parent, according to Peter Stefaniuk, director of the Ashland County Department of Job and Family Services.

Wolf’s trial is scheduled for May 5.