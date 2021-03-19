Former federal prosecutor to help with Bowling Green hazing investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green State University says a former federal prosecutor will help investigate an alleged, alcohol-related hazing incident that preceded the recent death of a student from the Ohio school.

The school and local law enforcement are investigating what happened to 20-year-old Stone Foltz at an off-campus event. The university has put a fraternity on interim suspension.

School officials say they’re helping law enforcement and doing their own investigation about potential violations of the student code of conduct.

The school says David DeVillers will assist with that. DeVillers recently stepped down as the U.S. attorney for southern Ohio.