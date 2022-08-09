EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A former Euclid police officer is being remembered as a person who could light up a room.

David “Dave” Roose was killed Thursday, August 4, in a motorcycle crash in Houston. He was 48 years old.

Roose was from Alliance and was a detective for the Euclid Police Department for 15 years, according to his obituary.

He also worked for the DEA.

“Dave was an ever-proud law enforcement officer who enjoyed serving the people and interacting with the community…he was always working hard in everything he did for the benefit of his family,” his obituary says.

“Dave constantly had a smile on his face and was known to light up the room. Often seen in his cowboy boots, he enjoyed joking around and having good times with family and friends,” it continues.

“Dave will be missed by his EPD family,” the Euclid Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Services will be held in Texas, where Roose had been living since retiring from the Euclid Police Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Partners of Northwestern of Pennsylvania, PO Box 10547, Erie, PA 16514.