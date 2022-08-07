EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A former East Cleveland police officer was reportedly killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, the police department said in a statement.

Shaun Thomas was reportedly killed while driving in Maryland.

“Shaun was one of the most respectful (and soft-spoken) individuals you’d ever want to meet. His role as a father was always his first priority,” East Cleveland police said in a Facebook post.

He had also previously worked for the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and the Cleveland Clinic Police Department and was recently an auxiliary officer for East Cleveland.

“He truly will be missed,” the department said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”