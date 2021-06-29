Former Disney star accused of sending explicit videos to 13-year-old

(WJW) — Former Disney star Kyle Massey failed to appear in a Washington court Tuesday to face a felony charge of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

TMZ reports that Massey is accused of electronically sending explicit content to a 13-year-old girl he knew between December 2018 and January 2019.

The investigation began in early 2020. TMZ reports the girl’s mother gave police a thumb drive that contained the explicit material. It was allegedly sent via Snapchat. TMZ reports the content includes a pornographic video clip and video of a man showing his private parts.

Massey originated the role of Cory Baxter, Raven’s little brother, in Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” the first show in Disney’s history to reportedly produce over 100 episodes. He then starred in the Disney Channel’s No. 1 hit sitcom, “Cory in the House.”

Massey also starred in the eleventh season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

According to King County Superior Court in Washington, Massey was to appear for an arraignment Tuesday. According to court records, he failed to appear.