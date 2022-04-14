CLEVELAND (WJW)– A former Cuyahoga County corrections officer will be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.

Andre Bacsa, 35, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of sexual battery, one count of sexual imposition and one count of unlawful restraint.

Court records said Basca, who worked in the jail’s mental health unit, assaulted three men between June 1 and June 17, 2021.

Cuyahoga County assistant prosecutor Gregory Mussman applauded the quick actions of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, which obtained DNA evidence in one of the assaults.

Mussman said the victims asked for a prison sentence for Bacsa.

“He is a predator. He preyed on victims who were already emotionally fragile. What he did to my son and the other victims was heinous,” one woman told the judge during the hearing.

He was originally indicted on 13 counts, including rape and kidnapping.