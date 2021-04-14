Former Cuyahoga County corrections officer sentenced to one month in jail

Martin Devring, 61, pleaded guilty in February to tampering with records and neglect to fulfill his duty related to the death of an inmate (Courtesy of Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department)

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Attorney General announced that a former Cuyahoga County corrections officer has been sentenced in court today to 30 days in jail.

A press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said that Martin Devring, 61, pleaded guilty in February to tampering with records and neglect to fulfill his duty related to the death of an inmate.

An investigation revealed that in August 2018, Devring failed to monitor inmates and ignored a man as he lay dying. Devring then created false jail logs to cover up his negligence, according to the release.

“Mr. Devring didn’t cause this man to die, but his actions could have made a difference in life and death,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Corrections officers are the gatekeepers for our jails, and they have an obligation to serve and protect.”