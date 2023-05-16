MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A former Streetsboro Councilman will be sentenced for sending inappropriate pictures to a teenager.

John Rudiger, 42, was arrested back in April 2021. Police in Mayfield Heights said Rudiger sent photos to a 13-year-old boy and then showed up at the teen’s house.

The parents of the teen say Rudiger had contacted their son via Snapchat.

Rudiger later resigned from council and was found guilty of ‘Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles.’

He will be sentenced at 9:30 on Tuesday.

