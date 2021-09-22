Former cop who killed Toledo nursing student denied parole

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above.)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Former University of Toledo officer Jeffrey Hodge was denied parole on Tuesday.

Hodge, now 52, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and kidnapping in the 1992 death of Melissa Herstrum.

The 19-year-old Rocky River High School graduate was studying nursing at Toledo. In the early-morning hours of Jan. 27, 1992, Hodge pulled her over, put her in handcuffs and took her to the university’s Scott Park Campus. Then he shot Herstrum 14 times, police said.

The following day, he placed a fake 911 call. He was linked to the crime when a detective noticed unusual marks on his handcuffs that were caused by firing the shots.

By pleading guilty, Hodge avoided the possibility of the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 33 years.

The Ohio Parole Board cited his complete disregard for life and betrayal of the public trust for denying his parole.