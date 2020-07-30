Former Conneaut councilperson sentenced to 18 years for sex crimes against minors

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous FOX 8 coverage on this story.

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Phillip Garcia was sentenced this week to 18 years in prison for sex crimes involving minors.

Garcia, 65, is a former Conneaut councilperson.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office launched the investigation into Garcia, who also owns Phil’s Catering in Ashtabula after one of the victims came forward in 2018.

Phillip Garcia

Eventually, 11 victims said Garcia sexually assaulted them when they were between the ages of 13 and 17.

Garcia pleaded guilty in May.

The sentence was handed down in the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.

Garcia is also ordered to register as a sex offender for 20 years.

