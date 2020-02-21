Former concierge pleads guilty to stealing more than $200,000 worth of jewelry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) -- A former concierge at Bratenahl Place condominiums and a co-defendant pleaded guilty this week to theft and receiving stolen property charges in connection with the thefts of over $200,000 worth of jewelry.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Carl J. Mazzone said Anthony Djurovic worked at the condominiums for close to three years and had access to residents’ apartments.

Mazzone said after taking the jewelry, Djurovic and his co-defendant, James Rigby, sold the jewelry to numerous nearby pawn shops.

The I-TEAM obtained exclusive video of the two at one of the pawn shop’s selling what prosecutor’s believe was some of the stolen items.

Mazzone praised the work of the Bratenahl police officers and detectives handling the case.

“They did a great job,” Mazzone added.

Djurovic and Rigby are scheduled to be sentenced next month.