DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A former top executive at the Columbus Zoo pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a $2.3 million scandal.

Former chief financial officer Gregory Bell pleaded guilty in Delaware County Commons Pleas Court to one charge each of conspiracy and theft and 12 of tampering with records. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 12.

Bell also agreed to pay restitution.

Bell was indicted in September along with two other former Zoo executives, CEO Tom Stalf and marketing director Pete Fingerhut, for the theft of nearly $2.3 million over 10 years. The charges against the three totaled 90, with all but one felonies.

An investigation found that Stalf and Bell misused funds to attend sporting events, allow family members to live in zoo-owned houses, award a no-bid contract for construction at The Wilds and make personal purchases.

The two resigned in March 2021. The scandal led to the zoo temporarily losing its accreditation, although it has since been regained under new president and CEO Tom Schmid.