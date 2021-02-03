Former Columbus officer indicted in deadly shooting of unarmed man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– A former Columbus police officer was indicted in the shooting death of an unarmed man.

Then-officer Adam Coy responded to a call of a person sitting in a car turning the engine on and off on Dec. 22. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Coy reported he thought he saw a gun in 47-year-old Andre Hill‘s hand and fired his weapon. Hill died and no weapon was found.

Coy was indicted on one count of murder in commission of a felony, one count of felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty. He was arrested on Wednesday and will have an initial appearance in court on Thursday.

Andre’ Hill

“Truth is the best friend of justice and the grand jury here found the truth. Andre Hill should not be dead,” Yost said during a news conference on Wednesday.

The Columbus Division of Police fired Coy after body camera video shooting Hill and refusing to administer aid for several minutes.

Yost said he believes the evidence in this case supports the indictment and his office will vigorously prosecute this case.