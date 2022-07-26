**Related Video Above: Authorities searched the home of Cleveland Metropolitan School District former employee in Jan. 2021.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former Cleveland Metropolitan School District employee has pled guilty to a felony charge related to the Jan. 6 riots, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Christine Priola, a 50-year-old from Willoughby, was charged after participating in the Capitol breach, with photo evidence of her in the Senate chamber.

She was arrested on Jan. 14 and was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding.

(FOX 8 photo)

Christine Priola

(Photo: DC Metropolitan police)

A short time after the riots, prosecutors say Priola deleted videos, social media posts and other phone evidence from that time period.

Priola resigned from CMSD in a letter just one day after the riot. In her resignation letter, she listed multiple reasons for her decision, including not wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She also said she was “switching paths” to expose the “global evil of human trafficking and pedophilia.”

She faces up to 20 years in prison and her sentencing is not until Oct. 28.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said more than 800 arrests have been made in connection to the Capitol breach and an investigation is still ongoing. Those who may have any pertinent information into the incident are advised to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or head to tips.fbi.gov.