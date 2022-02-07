Cleveland police officer found guilty on sex charges

Editor’s note: Previously aired video shows Piter’s court appearance in June 2021. Some may find the details of this case disturbing.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland police officer accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims in 2017 and 2019 has been found guilty.

Matthew Piter, was found guilty on two counts of gross sexual imposition and will have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Piter is suspended without pay pending the outcome of the judicial proceedings and will remain suspended without pay pending the administrative disciplinary process.

Piter was originally arrested in October 2019 following the first reported incident where he was accused of forcing the victim against a wall, putting his hands around her neck and sexually assaulting her. Police later learned of a second victim where the attack happened in May 2017.

Piter was hired as an officer with the Cleveland Division of Police in 2016 and was assigned to the Second District.

His sentencing is set for February 28 at 9:30 a.m.