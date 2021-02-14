Former Cleveland mayor Dennis Kucinich considering run in this year’s mayoral race

WASHINGTON – MARCH 17: U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) speaks during a news conference to announce his vote on the health care reform legislation March 17, 2010 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Kucinich said he will vote in favor of the health care reform legislation.. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former Cleveland mayor Dennis Kucinich is considering a run in this year’s mayoral race for the City of Cleveland.

Kucinich confirmed in an interview with FOX 8 that he has formed an exploratory committee to gauge interest and has set up an official website.

In addition, he and his wife sent out 20,000 Valentine’s Day cards to residents of the city.

“Sending you much love on Valentine’s Day and heartfelt wishes for good health for you and your loves ones,” the card reads. It also includes information on his campaign committee.

Courtesy of Dennis Kucinich

Courtesy of Dennis Kucinich

“I am one of Cleveland’s sons. My heart is here. I love this city and its people and what better day to share it than on Valentine’s Day,” said Kucinich.

Kucinich served as Cleveland mayor from 1977 to 1979. After he lost his re-election bid to George Voinovich, he went on to serve in the Ohio Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

He also ran presidential campaigns in 2004 and 2008.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is currently serving his fourth term in office.