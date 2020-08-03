Former Cleveland dance instructor accused of sexual battery arrested in New York, US Marshals say

ROCHESTER, New York (WJW) — A former Cleveland dance instructor who is accused of sexual battery was arrested in New York state today, the U.S. Marshals office confirms.

Terrance Greene, who was let go from his Cleveland School of the Arts contract in 2014 after sexual accusations surfaced, was “arrested without incident,” the U.S. Marshals office said and is currently in custody in New York. He will soon be moved back to Cleveland, however.

According to a recent arrest warrant for Greene, an alleged victim said Greene performed a sex act on him in a dressing room in 2008. The arrest warrant also mentioned that “multiple victims have come forward with extremely similar incidents that happened to them.”

Anyone with information about crimes committed by Greene is advised to reach out to the Cleveland Division of Police sex crimes unit at 216-623-5630.

“I applaud the quick work of the team in Rochester, they knew how important it was to get this predator off the streets. Both the city streets in Cleveland and Rochester are now safer with this arrest,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement.

