CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is mourning the loss of former Ward 6 Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell, who passed away Friday.

Mitchell was appointed in 2008 to replace former Councilwoman Pat Britt when she became the Clerk of City Council. She then was elected to full terms in 2009 and 2013.

She served the community for nine years before retiring.

“Ms. Mitchell was a dedicated public servant,” Council President Blaine A. Griffin said. “I had the honor of her recommending me to fill out the remainder of her Council term in 2017. I know that all of Ward 6 is grieving. Her impact in the ward is still being felt. She championed expansions of the Cleveland Clinic, the construction of a new Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s School of the Arts and was a strong backer of Opportunity Corridor.”

Former Ward 5 Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland tweeted her condolences, saying, “I’m sad to hear of the passing of my colleague and friend Mamie J Mitchell, former W6 Councilwoman. She was a great public servant, intellectual, multilinguist with loads of personality.”