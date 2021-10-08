Former Cleveland councilman to be sentenced on federal charges

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Former Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court Friday for orchestrating two schemes to steal nearly $200,000 in taxpayer money from two federal programs.

In July, a jury convicted Johnson, 75, on 15 counts including two counts of conspiracy to commit federal program theft, six counts of federal program theft, five counts of aiding and assisting the preparation of false tax returns, one count of witness tampering and one count of falsification of records in a federal investigation.

Johnson is set to be sentenced at 1 p.m. in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio in Akron. Federal prosecutors are seeking nine to ten years in prison for Johnson and restitution of about $747,000.

Johnson served as Ward 4 Councilman from 1980 until his conviction in July.

Investigators said Johnson devised a scheme that involved stealing federal funds meant to help his constituents.

Prosecutors said over eight years, Johnson and his executive assistant, Garnell Jamison, submitted false reports to the city of Cleveland, receiving federal funds for work that was never done in his ward. The pair also used Buckeye Shaker Square Development Corporation to steal community block grants.

The scheme diverted more than $175,000 into Johnson’s personal bank account.

Jamison, 62, who worked as Johnson’s Executive Assistant for more than 20 years, was convicted of 11 counts for his role in the schemes.

Jamison is set to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Prosecutors are seeking between six and seven years in prison for Jamison and about $738,000 in restitution.