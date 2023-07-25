**Related video above: A former I-Team report regarding Former Cleveland Municipal Judge Pinkey Carr.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Former Cleveland Municipal Judge Pinkey Carr is now facing three misdemeanor criminal charges of falsification.

The charges, filed by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation, accuse her of filing false journal entries during her time on the bench. The charges were filed in Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday.

Carr is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Aug. 8.

In October, she was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court. She’d been accused of issuing arrest warrants for people not showing up to court even when they didn’t have to be there. Plus, investigators had said the Judge had lied to them.

The judge also lied to the Fox 8 I-team in March of 2020 when we asked her if she issued warrants for people who didn’t appear when the courts were closed due to COVID-19. She told us on camera she did not issue warrants. We later found out that she did.

We reached out to Carr to discuss the recent criminal charges but so far have not heard back.