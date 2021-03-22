Former city councilman Zack Reed launches Cleveland mayoral campaign

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Former Cleveland City Council member Zack Reed announced Monday he’s making another run for Cleveland mayor.

“I grew up in Cleveland. I have been in every neighborhood and probably every street,” Reed said in a press release. “I am running for Mayor to make a difference in the lives of real people throughout this city.”

Reed also ran for mayor four years ago.

“An amazing future is within our reach.”

The election will be held in November 2021.

Mayor Frank Jackson has held the seat for four terms and has not said if he’s running for a fifth.