Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

Matthew Mindler, seen here in 2011 with Paul Rudd at a screening of “Our Idiot Brother,” was found dead after going missing from his college campus. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports.

TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide.

Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, had been reported missing a few days prior after he didn’t come back to his room or return calls from his family.

Mindler’s mother, Monica, told TMZ that after investigating the search history on his computer, she believes he ordered the product on Amazon and that it was enough to kill four people. She hopes by sharing Mindler’s story, it may save others.

Mindler, from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, starred in the film 2011 “Our Idiot Brother” with Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel. He was most recently seen in a television film, “Chad: An American Boy,” in 2016, Variety reported.