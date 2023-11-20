[Watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage in the player above.]

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A former Chester Township police officer accused of sexual conduct with a teen girl while on duty has been indicted by a Lake County grand jury.

Nick Iacampo was arrested on a sexual battery charge in August, just hours after the father of the girl filed a complaint with police, the FOX 8 I-Team reported.

“He has been messing around with my daughter,” the father is heard saying on a recording of a call obtained by the I-Team. “He was just caught by a neighbor and my son.”

Though Lake County prosecutors dismissed that initial charge due to changes in the particular statute with which Iacampo was charged, “the criminal investigation continued,” reads a Monday news release from Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young.

The case was presented Friday to a Lake County grand jury made up of Geauga County residents, which handed up an indictment charging Iacampo with a third-degree felony count of sexual battery and a first-degree misdemeanor count of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child, according to the release.

Young issued a statement Monday that reads, in part:

No one is above the law and our personnel are held to strict standards of conduct to ensure faithful service and protection; our community deserves nothing less. The recent investigation involving the reported misconduct of a former officer in no way reflects any type of accepted behavior by this office; the members of this organization find this reported behavior appalling. Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young

Iacampo was not terminated, but rather, he resigned. Though he may have appealed a termination and potentially been reinstated, “resignations are final,” Young said.