Former Cavaliers JR Smith steps on beehive during NC golf tournament, reports say

North Carolina A&T’s J.R. Smith looks at his ball while driving a cart during the first round of the Phoenix Invitational golf tournament in Burlington, N.C., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Smith, who spent 16 years in the NBA made his college golfing debut in the tournament hosted by Elon. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

(WJW) — What’s the buzz about former Cleveland Cavaliers JR Smith?

The North Carolina A&T freshman was attacked by yellow jackets during his first-ever golf tournament, reports say.

@TheRealJRSmith attacked by a whole nest of yellow jackets in first golf tournament. He has received treatment and resumed play. pic.twitter.com/U6lz5G6eAX — Matt Page (@mattpage13) October 12, 2021

He allegedly stepped on a beehive while trying to retrieve a ball and needed to call in the medical cart.

.@TheRealJRSmith gets the medical cart called in after stepping on a bee hive while searching for his ball in the woods. Currently on the 12th hole and now letting other groups play through while he’s being evaluated. @GolfDigest @RiggsBarstool @SportsCenter @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/IIqsAmfuOO — Jared Bunder (@jbunder12) October 12, 2021

Reports say he was able to play again after being treated.

Smith had since been drawn to the Greensboro school because of his interest in attending a Historically Black College or University, which follows a push by the NBA and its players to support HBCU traditions and culture.

Smith, who was originally slated to play basketball at North Carolina two decades ago, jumped from the preps to the NBA to become a first-round pick in 2004.

Smith helped the Lebron James-led Cavaliers to the 2016 world championship.