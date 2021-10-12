Former Cavaliers JR Smith steps on beehive during NC golf tournament, reports say

(WJW) — What’s the buzz about former Cleveland Cavaliers JR Smith?
The North Carolina A&T freshman was attacked by yellow jackets during his first-ever golf tournament, reports say.
He allegedly stepped on a beehive while trying to retrieve a ball and needed to call in the medical cart.
Reports say he was able to play again after being treated.
Smith had since been drawn to the Greensboro school because of his interest in attending a Historically Black College or University, which follows a push by the NBA and its players to support HBCU traditions and culture.
Smith, who was originally slated to play basketball at North Carolina two decades ago, jumped from the preps to the NBA to become a first-round pick in 2004.
Smith helped the Lebron James-led Cavaliers to the 2016 world championship.