CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns suffered a disappointing loss against the New Orleans Saints Saturday, crushing playoff hopes for players and fans.

The Browns lost 17 to 10 to the Saints.

Browns former running back Greg Pruitt stopped by FOX 8 to give his take on Saturday’s game.

“It was very disappointing that a team that comes from down south and plays inside, comes up here, and plays (well) in these conditions,” Pruitt said about the below-freezing temperatures during Saturday’s game.

The temperature was 6 degrees at kickoff, making it the coldest regular-season game in Cleveland history. Only the Browns’ 1981 playoff game (1 degree) against the Oakland Raiders was worse.

It was coldest at FirstEnergy Stadium, which opened in 1999. During the first quarter, the Browns invited any fans sitting in the upper deck to move to the lower bowl and hundreds of fans accepted the offer.

The Saints had never been this cold. Their previous coldest game was 24 degrees on Dec. 26, 1993, in Philadelphia’s Veterans Stadium.

The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history.

“I get it. Nobody feels worse than the players,” Pruitt said.

Cleveland is guaranteed a losing season in coach Kevin Stefanski’s third year, having played most of this one without Quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Up next, the Browns will visit Washington on January 1.