KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KARK) — A former running back for the Cleveland Browns is thanking people for their support more than a month after he nearly died saving his two children.

Peyton Hillis spent several weeks hospitalized in intensive care to get treatment on his lungs and kidneys after rescuing his kids from the ocean near Pensacola, Florida, according to his family.

Hillis’ sister called his recovery, and getting to leave the hospital in late January, a miracle.

Now Hillis is giving thanks in his own words, sharing a message on Twitter:

“I just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love y’all have given me. It’s really made all the difference. I also want to thank my brave sister, mother, sister in law, my kids, and my girlfriend who has saved my life in more ways than one. Thank you to the amazing staff at the hospital. Baptist hospital in Pensacola. Y’all were truly amazing and took such great care of me. You make all the difference on my recovery.”

Hillis said he expects to make a full recovery.

“I’m a very lucky and blessed man. Yahweh has really blessed me and I am very thankful,” Hillis said in the tweet.

Hillis played for the University of Arkansas from 2004-2007. He was then drafted to the Denver Broncos in 2008, before playing for the Browns, Chiefs and Buccaneers in later seasons. He retired in 2015.