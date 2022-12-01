BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback Trent Dilfer was officially named the head football coach at UAB on Wednesday.

He spent the past four years as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Having the opportunity to lead such a quality program like UAB is one that I am beyond excited about,” Dilfer said. “The investments the university has made for UAB Football align with my vision of taking this program to new heights as we join the American Athletic Conference and compete annually for the highest prize of playing in the College Football Playoff.”

After being acquired in a trade with Seattle in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, Dilfer spent the 2005 season in Cleveland as part of his 14-year NFL career. He passed for 2,321 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also throwing 12 interceptions.

Following the season, Dilfer was traded to San Francisco in exchange for quarterback Ken Dorsey.

He is best known for leading the Baltimore Ravens to a win in Super Bowl XXXV back in 2000.

Dilfer was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft (No. 6 overall).

Following his playing career, Dilfer spent nine years in broadcasting as an analyst at ESPN.