OHIO (WJW) — Former Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith has passed away, his former high school announced on Twitter Monday night.

Details of Smith’s death are not yet known. He was 31.

West Rowan High School tweeted: Rest in peace to a West Rowan legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!”

Several of his former teammates remembered him on social media Tuesday, including David Njoku.

“Rest in paradise Chris Smith,” he said. “Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is heartbreaking.”

Smith was first drafted by the Jaguars in 2014 and joined the Browns for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He spent eight years in the NFL and most recently signed a deal to play in the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

He lost his girlfriend in a car accident on Interstate 90 in Cleveland back in 2019 shortly after celebrating the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith.