ONTARIO, Canada (WJW) – Former Cleveland Browns player Daryl “Buster” Skrine faces multiple fraud charges.

According to police, the Financial Crimes Unit linked Skrine to ongoing fraud incidents.

Police say a man who identified himself as a retired NFL player would open bank accounts with fraudulent checks and get a portion of the money before the check cleared.

Investigators says he did this all over Canada, withdrawing more than $100,000 in cash.

The 34-year-old Georgia resident was arrested last night at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Skrine was drafted by the Browns and with the team from 2011 to 2014. Most recently, he played for the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

He announced his retirement the summer of 2022.