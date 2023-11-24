*The above video shows Browns fans celebrating another last-second win recently*

NEW YORK (WJW) — Kicker Cade York, who was cut by the Browns just weeks before the start of this season, has now been released by the New York Giants, according to the Associated Press.

The Browns cut York in August after the 22-year-old kicker struggled in the preseason.

York was signed by the Tennessee Titans practice squad. He wound up getting a contract to be on the team roster for the Giants. After being cut by New York this week, York is now back to being a free agent.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 24: Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the second quarter in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Browns signed 32-year-old place kicker Dustin Hopkins before the season. Hopkins has made back-to-back game-winning kicks for the Browns and has broken team and NFL records which you can more about by clicking here.

The (7-3) Browns play at the (5-5) Broncos in Denver on Sunday at 4 p.m.