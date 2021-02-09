Former Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer passes away at 77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJW) – Former NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has passed away after being moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month.

Schottenheimer, 77, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

In a statement made earlier this month, his family said:

“As a family, we are surrounding him with love and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other… one play at a time,” said Pat Schottenheimer, his wife.

Schottenheimer was the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns before becoming the head coach. He spent eight years with the organization.

He went on to be the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Washington Redskins and the San Diego Chargers.

Fox 8’s John Telich tweeted about Schottenheimer after hearing the news Tuesday.

sorry to hear news of Marty Schottenheimer passing. ( mort report)I came to the market the same year he was named Browns Def Coord, 1980. He was fiery, emotional ( we all saw him tear up at times)and he commanded respect . He led the Browns in a great era — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) February 9, 2021

“There’s a gleam men.. there’s a gleam” Marty Schottenheimer, vs Denver AFC title game — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) February 9, 2021

Counting Arians, 4 guys from his coaching tree won Super Bowls ( Marty Schottenheimer) — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) February 9, 2021

