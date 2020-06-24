Breaking News
Former Bengals player Chad Johnson says he’ll give away $245K in ‘stimulus checks’ next month

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — Former Cincinnati Bengals player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson claims he’s giving away his own stimulus checks next month.

In a tweet, he said he’ll give out $245,000 in payments through the Cash App on July 1.

The tweet has been retweeted nearly 30,000 times.

Last month, Johnson left a $1,000 tip for a waitress at a Florida eatery.

He wrote on the receipt: “Congrats on reopening. Sorry about the pandemic. Hope this helps. I LOVE YOU.”

Havana’s Cuban Cuisine posted a thank you on Facebook, saying: “We would like to thank Chad “Ocho Cinco”Johnson for his continued patronage. We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times. Many blessings to you and your family. Thank you again!”

Back in 2014, Johnson made headlines after tweeting a photo of a receipt where he left his waitress a $300 tip. He wrote: “Sundays are slow, this should help” before finishing off with an “I love you.”

