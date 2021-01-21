Former Bedford High School teacher sentenced to prison for sexual battery

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former Bedford High School teacher will serve time behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual battery.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Laura Dunker, 31, will spend two years in prison with five years of community control upon her release.

She will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender, which is a lifetime designation.

The indictment states she had sexual relationships with two students between 2018 and 2019.

“Teachers are expected to be role models to their students and communities which they serve. She took advantage of these students and now must face the consequences,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.