Former Bedford High School teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW)– Former Bedford High School teacher Laura Dunker pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery.

The 31-year-old will be sentenced on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. for the third-degree felonies.

Dunker was accused of having contact with two minors. It happened between November 2018 and November 2019, according to the indictment.

The Bedford City School District notified Bedford police of the allegations on Nov. 6, 2019. Dunker was placed on leave and later submitted her resignation.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: