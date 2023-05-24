(WJW) – A bass player, who played briefly for the legendary band The Beatles, has died.

According to the Cavern Club Liverpool music venue, Chas Newby, has passed away. Fox News reports he was 81.’With

The Cavern Club wrote on social media, “Chas stepped in for The Beatles for a few dates when Stuart Sutcliffe stayed in Hamburg and latterly he played for The Quarrymen. Interestingly, he was also the first left-handed bass guitarist in The Beatles.”

Fox News reports Newby wasn’t just a musician; he was also a math teacher.