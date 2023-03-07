**Related Video Above: Ohio high school students use 3D printing to help freshman play the guitar.**

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WJW) — The other boys and girls were mostly dressed up like well-known superheroes, but one second grader came to class that day without a mask or cape in sight.

Last Friday, students at an elementary school in Arkansas were asked to dress up like their favorite superhero. Caroline Carlson absolutely understood the assignment, donning a jean jacket and a pink school T-shirt like her teacher Jaime Deigh.

Bentonville Schools posted a precious photo of the teacher and student smiling together at R.E. Baker Elementary School.

Photo courtesy Bentonville Schools

“Forget the cape. Throw on a jean jacket and change the world wherever you are today, Bentonville!” the school district said in a Facebook post.