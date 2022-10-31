**This story was corrected to say Dr. Park Dietz evaluated Jeffrey Dahmer, a criminal defendant, for his prosecution.

(WJW) – The Netflix limited series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has drawn strong reaction and criticism from the victim’s surviving family members.

A world-renowned forensic psychiatrist, who has testified and consulted on more than 20 serial killers and other atrocious murder cases, is sharing details about Dahmer.

Dr. Park Dietz, M.D., M.P.H., PH.D. is considered one of the top 10 forensic psychiatrists of all time and evaluated Dahmer for the prosecution.

He is not a fan of the series but believes the historical record of what happened is important.

In the report above, he explains why and how the serial killer, who grew up in NE Ohio developed his grisly desires that lead to the 17 men and teenage boys being murdered, dismembered and some partially cannibalized.

Also, a retired police chief and Milwaukee homicide detective who worked on the investigation weighs in on the series and his concerns of seeing Dahmer become a sort of “horror icon” to a younger generation.

Watch the full story in the video above.