CLEVELAND (WJW) — The iconic band Foreigner announced the launch of their farewell tour, and they will be making a stop in Cleveland!

The tour will launch on July 6 at Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre with a stop at the Blossom Music Center on July 24.

Foreigner will also be joined by Loverboy, one of the 80’s biggest hit-makers for the first leg of the U.S. Live Nation tour, including Cleveland.

“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour,” said leader and founder of the band Mick Jones. “We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances.”

Check out the tour at any of the following stops:

Thu July 6 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat July 8 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun July 9 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue July 11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

Fri July 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue July 18 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Wed July 19 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri July 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat July 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon July 24 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue July 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri July 28 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat July 29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue August 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed August 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri August 4 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat August 5 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue August 8 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed August 9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri August 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat August 12 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon August 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed August 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri August 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Sun August 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Mon August 21 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Wed August 23 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Thu August 24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Weds August 30 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Fri September 1 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat September 2 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun September 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tickets will go on sale on November 18 on the LiveNation website.