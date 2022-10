CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sunshine returns today with partly sunny skies. Not as breezy as the past few days with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A nice, dry stretch is in store for the next few days.

After a brief chill, seasonal and above-norm temperatures return late week/weekend. The trend will continue into next week. Enjoy the warmer weather!

Late week and into the weekend should be pretty decent for your fall outside events.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.