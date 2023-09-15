(WJW) – Temperatures are a bit warmer today but still cooler than average. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s during the day. Mostly sunny with quiet conditions.

Quiet for Friday night football. It’ll be another comfortably cool evening with temperatures in the upper 60s and falling into the low to mid-60s on the drive home.

The next front arrives Sunday with scattered showers into early Monday followed by another 2-day cooler period.

Then a warm-up. Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

