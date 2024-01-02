(WJW) – Temperatures are chilly first thing this morning, in the upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the upper teens for some. Wind gusts above 20 miles per hour at times.

Sunshine returns and it’s our “pick” day for the first week of 2024!

But, a new year brings new trends — trending colder and tracking more snow chances.

Looking ahead: We’re watching two potential “snow makers” this week. A clipper Wednesday night and a deepening low Saturday night into Sunday. (Track and timing will be monitored during the week. Stay tuned!)

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.